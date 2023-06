Cuba to host a Chinese spy base focusing on U.S., 'Wall Street Journal' reports NPR's Michel Martin talks to Warren Strobel of The Wall Street Journal, about his reporting that revealed China plans to build a facility in Cuba which is capable of spying on the United States.

Asia Cuba to host a Chinese spy base focusing on U.S., 'Wall Street Journal' reports Cuba to host a Chinese spy base focusing on U.S., 'Wall Street Journal' reports Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks to Warren Strobel of The Wall Street Journal, about his reporting that revealed China plans to build a facility in Cuba which is capable of spying on the United States. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor