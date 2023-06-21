Kelsey Poll and Tyler West had a connection long before getting married

When the couple was looking at Kelsey's baby photos, Tyler noticed his mother. A 2001 photo shows Kelsey as an infant in the care of a nurse. Tyler's mother had helped deliver her now daughter-in-law.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Kelsey Poll and Tyler West had a connection long before getting married. When the couple looked through Kelsey's baby photos earlier this year, Tyler noticed someone familiar - his mother. A photo from 2001 depicts Kelsey as an infant in the care of a nurse. When the two pulled out Kelsey's birth certificate, they found all the proof they needed. Tyler's mother helped deliver her now-daughter-in-law. Some things are just meant to be. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.