Kelsey Poll and Tyler West had a connection long before getting married When the couple was looking at Kelsey's baby photos, Tyler noticed his mother. A 2001 photo shows Kelsey as an infant in the care of a nurse. Tyler's mother had helped deliver her now daughter-in-law.

