U.S. ambassador to China on future of the countries' complicated relationship NPR's Juana Summers speaks with U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns about next steps in the U.S.-China relationship following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's talk with President Xi Jinping.

Politics U.S. ambassador to China on future of the countries' complicated relationship U.S. ambassador to China on future of the countries' complicated relationship Listen · 8:15 8:15 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns about next steps in the U.S.-China relationship following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's talk with President Xi Jinping. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor