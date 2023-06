Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's ethics come into question with ProPublica report Justice Samuel Alito did not disclose a luxury trip he took with billionaire Paul Singer nor did he recuse himself from cases the businessman later had in front of the Supreme Court, a report alleges.

Law Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's ethics come into question with ProPublica report