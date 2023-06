The FTC sues Amazon over hard-to-cancel Prime memberships Federal regulators have sued Amazon, alleging that the company for years "tricked" people into buying Prime memberships that were purposefully hard to cancel.

The FTC sues Amazon over hard-to-cancel Prime memberships Federal regulators have sued Amazon, alleging that the company for years "tricked" people into buying Prime memberships that were purposefully hard to cancel.