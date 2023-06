Samuel Alito is the latest Supreme Court justice to face ethics questions Justice Samuel Alito says he didn't have to disclose a 2008 luxury trip to Alaska, or the flight on a private jet of hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer who had several cases before the high court.

