A Florida sheriff's deputy and a motorist are lucky to be alive The deputy was helping drivers during a heavy rain storm when he saw a motorist disappear under water. Rushing to his aid, both men got sucked into a storm drain. They emerged soaked but survived.

A Florida sheriff's deputy and a motorist are lucky to be alive

The deputy was helping drivers during a heavy rain storm when he saw a motorist disappear under water. Rushing to his aid, both men got sucked into a storm drain. They emerged soaked but survived.