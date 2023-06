Why an economics professor mapped all the abortion providers in the country The number of Americans who live 200 miles or more from an abortion provider has increased dramatically since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and 14 states banned abortion.

Health Why an economics professor mapped all the abortion providers in the country Why an economics professor mapped all the abortion providers in the country Listen · 2:11 2:11 The number of Americans who live 200 miles or more from an abortion provider has increased dramatically since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and 14 states banned abortion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor