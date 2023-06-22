Reading the fine print can be a pain — but it could get you drafted by the NBA

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Reading the fine print can be a pain, but it could get you drafted by the NBA. Jordan Haber is a 21-year-old law student who bet his friends he'd make himself eligible for tonight's NBA draft. He read the rules. Turns out he qualifies - graduating from a U.S. school, same year as the draft, over 19 - check, check and check. But he ain't getting an NBA check because Jordan has never played organized basketball in his entire life. At least he won the bet. It's MORNING EDITION.

