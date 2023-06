Reading the fine print can be a pain — but it could get you drafted by the NBA Jordan Haber, 21, is a law student who bet his friends he'd make himself eligible for tonight's NBA draft. He read the rules and he qualifies. The problem? He has never played organized basketball.

Sports