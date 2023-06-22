A Year After Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

A year ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, upending abortion law across the country.

States like Kansas, Ohio, and Indiana rejected the abortion bans being considered in their states. But 14 other states implemented near-total bans.

A lot has changed since the decision, but the debate over abortion in America is far from over.

With Roe v. Wade overturned, what could replace it? WNYC's Supreme Court podcast "More Perfect" takes up that question in a two-part series. The two episodes focus on the origins of the viability line—that's the line that determines when a fetus is viable outside the womb.

That line was around 24 weeks as defined by Roe v. Wade. Now it's whenever the state decides.

Both pro-abortion and anti-abortion groups have criticized the viability line. With it gone, could this be a chance to create something better?

Joining us for the conversation is Julia Longoria, the host of the podcast, "More Perfect", and producer for the podcast, Gabrielle Berbey. Also with us is Chief Washington Correspondent for Kaiser Health News Julie Rovner. Julie also hosts the podcast, "What The Health?", and is the author of, "Health Care Policy and Politics A-Z".

