The Best of Car Talk #2356: Oh Boy! #2356: Oh Boy! Listen · 35:41 35:41 As arbiters of many a marital-automotive dispute, the Tappet Brothers gently inform callers who are in the wrong and will have to fess up to their spouse. On the other hand, when callers like Nancy from Florida find out that they've prevailed in Click and Clack's car court, it's hard to contain their excitement. 'Oh Boy!' we're going to have a good time on this episode of the Best of Car Talk!