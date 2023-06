Hearing on East Palestine, Ohio, train disaster focuses on emergency response The National Transportation Safety Board is in the midst of hearings on the train derailment that spewed toxins into the air in East Palestine, Ohio. The Allegheny Front's Julie Grant reports.

National Hearing on East Palestine, Ohio, train disaster focuses on emergency response Hearing on East Palestine, Ohio, train disaster focuses on emergency response Listen · 4:13 4:13 The National Transportation Safety Board is in the midst of hearings on the train derailment that spewed toxins into the air in East Palestine, Ohio. The Allegheny Front's Julie Grant reports. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor