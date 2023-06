Migrant boat disaster has Greece and European authorities facing criticism Last week a boat full of migrants seeking a better life in Europe sank in Greek waters. With hundreds missing and dozens confirmed dead, Greek and European authorities are facing criticism.

Europe Migrant boat disaster has Greece and European authorities facing criticism Migrant boat disaster has Greece and European authorities facing criticism Audio will be available later today. Last week a boat full of migrants seeking a better life in Europe sank in Greek waters. With hundreds missing and dozens confirmed dead, Greek and European authorities are facing criticism. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor