An Indigenous lacrosse team is reclaiming its native identity Lacrosse originated with Native Americans, who are still some of the finest players. The famed Iroquois Nationals have a new name this season. They consider "Iroquois" a slur.

Sports An Indigenous lacrosse team is reclaiming its native identity An Indigenous lacrosse team is reclaiming its native identity Listen · 3:54 3:54 Lacrosse originated with Native Americans, who are still some of the finest players. The famed Iroquois Nationals have a new name this season. They consider "Iroquois" a slur. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor