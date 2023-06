An Indigenous lacrosse team is reclaiming its native identity Lacrosse originated with Native Americans, who are still some of the finest players. The famed Iroquois Nationals have a new name this season. They consider "Iroquois" a slur.

Sports An Indigenous lacrosse team is reclaiming its native identity An Indigenous lacrosse team is reclaiming its native identity Audio will be available later today. Lacrosse originated with Native Americans, who are still some of the finest players. The famed Iroquois Nationals have a new name this season. They consider "Iroquois" a slur. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor