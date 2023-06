What to expect from 'Final Fantasy 16' Final Fantasy 16 drops today. NPR's James Mastromarino-Perkins tells us about the latest sequel in this iconic franchise

What to expect from 'Final Fantasy 16' What to expect from 'Final Fantasy 16' Audio will be available later today. Final Fantasy 16 drops today. NPR's James Mastromarino-Perkins tells us about the latest sequel in this iconic franchise Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor