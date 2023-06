Days of searching turns tragic as all 5 people aboard the Titan are dead Scrutiny mounts on U.S.-based company OceanGate Expeditions after an implosion is believed to have killed five men aboard a submersible that triggered a multinational search and rescue effort.

National Days of searching turns tragic as all 5 people aboard the Titan are dead Days of searching turns tragic as all 5 people aboard the Titan are dead Listen · 3:25 3:25 Scrutiny mounts on U.S.-based company OceanGate Expeditions after an implosion is believed to have killed five men aboard a submersible that triggered a multinational search and rescue effort. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor