Economy Yellen is attending talks in Paris on debt relief for low-income nations Yellen is attending talks in Paris on debt relief for low-income nations Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martínez talks to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who says she wants the World Bank to help — especially those countries dealing with climate change disasters.