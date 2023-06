The Supreme Court rules against the Navajo Nation in Colorado River case The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against the Navajo Nation's request for a federal assessment of its water needs and, potentially, to meet those needs with water from the Colorado River.

National The Supreme Court rules against the Navajo Nation in Colorado River case The Supreme Court rules against the Navajo Nation in Colorado River case Audio will be available later today. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against the Navajo Nation's request for a federal assessment of its water needs and, potentially, to meet those needs with water from the Colorado River. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor