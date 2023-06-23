Indiana Jones' Karen Allen on working with 6,000 snakes

Karen Allen was a young theater actor when she was cast in Animal House, a movie that became a touchstone of American Culture. Then, based on her performance in that movie, she was asked to play the female lead in another little movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark. She is back on screen in the latest, and we're told, final, sequel to that movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.