3M reaches $10.3 billion settlement over 'forever chemicals' in public water systems 3M has reached a $10 billion settlement over "forever chemicals" in drinking water. NPR's Debbie Elliott talks with Scott Summy, an attorney for water systems that sued the chemical maker.

