The News Roundup For June 23, 2023

Enlarge this image toggle caption Win McNamee/Getty Images Win McNamee/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal trying to get ahead of a report released by ProPublica detailing unreported trips he took with a billionaire who had business before the court.

The one-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade is this week. Abortion continues to be a political sticking point for both parties.

The FTC is suing Amazon over its "deceptive" Prime sign-up and cancelation processes. The commission's complaint states that the retail giant has "knowingly duped millions of consumers into unknowingly enrolling."

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Congress this week. Progressives are wondering why President Joe Biden would extend such a warm welcome to a world leader whose actions have sometimes been interpreted as anti-democratic.

The search for a submarine carrying tourists to the wreck of the Titanic gripped the attention of people around the world. Hope of finding the five people aboard has now passed.

At least seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Hundreds more were injured as soldiers fired live ammunition.

Joining us for the domestic hour of the News Roundup is Joe Mathieu the Washington correspondent for Bloomberg News. Also with us is HuffPost's Arthur Delaney, and Bloomberg News' Ryan Teague Beckwith.

Axios Senior World Reporter Dave Lawler, Bloomberg News' Anna Edgerton, and Foreign Policy Deputy Editor Jennifer Williams join us for the international edition of the News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.