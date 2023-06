'Roe' has been gone for a year. Here's how it has changed things for doctors daily A year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, new state abortion bans have changed how doctors work on a day-to-day basis.

Health Care 'Roe' has been gone for a year. Here's how it has changed things for doctors daily 'Roe' has been gone for a year. Here's how it has changed things for doctors daily Listen · 6:00 6:00 A year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, new state abortion bans have changed how doctors work on a day-to-day basis. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor