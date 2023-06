Apple vs. apples: The tech giant is fighting to trademark the fruit NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with reporter Gabriela Galindo about the tech company Apple seeking to trademark the image of apples, the fruit, in Swiss court.

Business Apple vs. apples: The tech giant is fighting to trademark the fruit Apple vs. apples: The tech giant is fighting to trademark the fruit Listen · 3:52 3:52 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with reporter Gabriela Galindo about the tech company Apple seeking to trademark the image of apples, the fruit, in Swiss court. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor