A road made of glass is the temporary fix for I-95 after truck fire in Philadelphia

Twelve days after a deadly gas truck fire destroyed a section of I-95, crews opened six lanes of traffic in Philadelphia on Friday afternoon — a temporary fix to get vehicles moving.