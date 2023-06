'Dobbs' forced a clinic to close. But it hasn't stopped the owner from opening more The Dobbs abortion ruling was centered on the Jackson Women's Health Organization in Mississippi. That clinic was forced to close. But owner Diane Derzis is now opening new clinics in other states.

