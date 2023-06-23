Accessibility links
Russia opens criminal case against Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin The announcement follows a statement from Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin accusing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner's field camps in Ukraine.

World

Russia opens criminal case against Wagner Group chief after calls for armed mutiny

By 

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on May 1, 2022. AP hide caption

toggle caption
AP

A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, on May 1, 2022.

AP

KYIV, Ukraine — Authorities in Russia launched a criminal probe Friday against the owner of the Wagner Group military contractor over his alleged threats to oust Russia's defense minister.

Europe

Examining the Wagner Group, a private military company that Russia has relied on

The announcement follows a statement from owner Yevgeny Prigozhin accusing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner's field camps in Ukraine where its soldiers are fighting on behalf of Russia against Ukranian forces.

Prigozhin said that his troops would now move to punish Shoigu and urged the army not to offer resistance. Prigozhin declared that "this is not an armed rebellion, but a march of justice."

The Russian Defense Ministry rejected Prigozhin's claim and the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the country's top counter-terrorism structure, said it opened a criminal inquiry on charges of making calls for a military coup.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the situation, adding that "all the necessary measures were being taken."