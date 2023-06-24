Accessibility links
Karen Allen plays Not My Job on NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" We're back in the beautiful Berkshires, and are lucky to be joined by Indiana Jones' Karen Allen. She talks snakes, Tom Selleck, and spitting, but can she answer our questions about pink lemonade?

Wait Wait for June 24, 2023: Live from Tanglewood!

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Wait Wait for June 24, 2023: Live from Tanglewood!

This week's show was recorded at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass., with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Karen Allen and panelists Negin Farsad, Roy Blount Jr., and Karen Chee. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Actress Karen Allen at the Los Angeles premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Calif.
Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images
Who's Bill This Time
Fighting Nerdy, The Age of America, On The Job Training

Panel Questions
One in a Million

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell us three stories of someone in need of an impersonator, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We ask Indiana Jones' Karen Allen about pink lemonade
Karen Allen had only starred in a few movies before playing Marion Ravenwood and going toe-to-toe with Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. She tells us about an audition spent spitting and working with 6,000 snakes, and then tries to answer our questions about pink lemonade.

An Up and Down Housing Market, Private Equity, Primitive Tool

Limericks
Bill reads three news-related limericks: Shrinking Thinking, Modern Prospecting, XXXLemons

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are facing off, who will be the next celebrities to fight in a cage match.

