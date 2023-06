At least 209 migrants died after a fishing vessel crossing the Mediterranean sank More than a week after a fishing vessel carrying migrants sank as it crossed the Mediterranean, many families in Pakistan await news of their loved ones.

World At least 209 migrants died after a fishing vessel crossing the Mediterranean sank At least 209 migrants died after a fishing vessel crossing the Mediterranean sank Listen · 4:49 4:49 More than a week after a fishing vessel carrying migrants sank as it crossed the Mediterranean, many families in Pakistan await news of their loved ones. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor