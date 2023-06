Why Ukraine's counteroffensive is going to 'slower than desired' NPR's Miles Parks talks to Mark Cancian, a retired Marine Colonel, about Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces.

World Why Ukraine's counteroffensive is going to 'slower than desired' Why Ukraine's counteroffensive is going to 'slower than desired' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Miles Parks talks to Mark Cancian, a retired Marine Colonel, about Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian forces. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor