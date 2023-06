60 years ago, Martin Luther King, Jr. gave an early version of his "I Have A Dream" speech A march in Detroit this weekend commemorates the 60th anniversary of the city's "Walk to Freedom" - where Martin Luther King, Jr. gave an early version of his "I Have A Dream" speech.

History 60 years ago, Martin Luther King, Jr. gave an early version of his "I Have A Dream" speech 60 years ago, Martin Luther King, Jr. gave an early version of his "I Have A Dream" speech Audio will be available later today. A march in Detroit this weekend commemorates the 60th anniversary of the city's "Walk to Freedom" - where Martin Luther King, Jr. gave an early version of his "I Have A Dream" speech. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor