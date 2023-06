Wagner chief aborts march on Moscow Wagner mercenaries have halted their march on Moscow and agreed to return to their bases in Ukraine, to avoid what the Wagner chief described as "inevitable bloodshed."

Europe Wagner chief aborts march on Moscow Wagner chief aborts march on Moscow Listen · 4:58 4:58 Wagner mercenaries have halted their march on Moscow and agreed to return to their bases in Ukraine, to avoid what the Wagner chief described as "inevitable bloodshed." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor