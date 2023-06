How the Dobbs decision changed life in places where abortion access was taken away For 50 years there existed a constitutional right to an abortion. It's been a year since that changed, profoundly reshaping reproductive health in the United States.

National How the Dobbs decision changed life in places where abortion access was taken away