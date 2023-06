The Wagner group retreated from its 'march on justice' in Russia, ending the rebellion The so called "march for justice" on Moscow has been halted, and Wagner mercenaries are returning to base, their leader exiled - we get the latest from our correspondent in Russia's capital.

World The Wagner group retreated from its 'march on justice' in Russia, ending the rebellion The Wagner group retreated from its 'march on justice' in Russia, ending the rebellion Listen · 4:51 4:51 The so called "march for justice" on Moscow has been halted, and Wagner mercenaries are returning to base, their leader exiled - we get the latest from our correspondent in Russia's capital.