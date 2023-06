The short-lived Wagner group rebellion has permanently damaged Putin's reputation The events of the past two days raise many questions about the future of Vladimir Putin's Presidency and many are asking how he will recover from this most public of challenges to his leadership.

World The short-lived Wagner group rebellion has permanently damaged Putin's reputation The short-lived Wagner group rebellion has permanently damaged Putin's reputation Listen · 3:57 3:57 The events of the past two days raise many questions about the future of Vladimir Putin's Presidency and many are asking how he will recover from this most public of challenges to his leadership. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor