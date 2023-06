Mitch Landrieu aims to bridge the digital divide. He needs your help to do that Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is President Biden's point man to implement the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act meant deliver broadband access to millions of Americans.

Technology Mitch Landrieu aims to bridge the digital divide. He needs your help to do that Mitch Landrieu aims to bridge the digital divide. He needs your help to do that Listen · 11:23 11:23 Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is President Biden's point man to implement the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act meant deliver broadband access to millions of Americans. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor