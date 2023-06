In 'Parched' podcast, reporter explores the decades-long drought in southwestern U.S. The podcast Parched, looks at the drought that has plagued the southwestern U.S. for more than 20 years, how we got here and what we can do about it.

Environment In 'Parched' podcast, reporter explores the decades-long drought in southwestern U.S. In 'Parched' podcast, reporter explores the decades-long drought in southwestern U.S. Listen · 13:24 13:24 The podcast Parched, looks at the drought that has plagued the southwestern U.S. for more than 20 years, how we got here and what we can do about it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor