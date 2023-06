Former Putin Ally, who launch weekend revolt, agrees to relocate to Belarus The leader of the Wagner Group, who launched a rebellion against Russia's military leadership, ultimately called it off. Besides Russia, no country was watching more closely than Ukraine

Europe Former Putin Ally, who launch weekend revolt, agrees to relocate to Belarus Former Putin Ally, who launch weekend revolt, agrees to relocate to Belarus Listen · 3:38 3:38 The leader of the Wagner Group, who launched a rebellion against Russia's military leadership, ultimately called it off. Besides Russia, no country was watching more closely than Ukraine Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor