1993's 'Jurassic Park' inspired some movie buffs to pursue the study of dinosaurs Thirty years ago this month, Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park was released — and created such a splash that many fans ended up pursuing a career in paleontology.

Science 1993's 'Jurassic Park' inspired some movie buffs to pursue the study of dinosaurs 1993's 'Jurassic Park' inspired some movie buffs to pursue the study of dinosaurs Listen · 2:12 2:12 Thirty years ago this month, Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park was released — and created such a splash that many fans ended up pursuing a career in paleontology. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor