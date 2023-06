Mercenary leader launched a failed rebellion against Russia's military leaders NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Sean McFate, an expert on mercenary groups, about the power of the Wagner Group, and the repercussions of the group's recent rebellion in Russia.

Europe Mercenary leader launched a failed rebellion against Russia's military leaders Mercenary leader launched a failed rebellion against Russia's military leaders Listen · 4:36 4:36 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Sean McFate, an expert on mercenary groups, about the power of the Wagner Group, and the repercussions of the group's recent rebellion in Russia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor