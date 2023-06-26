The Los Angeles Angels break several franchise records over the weekend

The Angels set a franchise record for runs and hits in their game Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies. The final score was 25 to 1. The Angeles scored 25 runs on 28 hits.

They say records are made to be broken. Well, over the weekend, baseball's Los Angeles Angels did just that. Bill Shaikin is a baseball writer for the Los Angeles Times.

BILL SHAIKIN: What happened Saturday night in Denver was that the Angels, who have been a Major League baseball team since 1961, scored more runs than they have in any game in their entire existence - 25 runs.

Twenty-five runs? That is crazy - against the Colorado Rockies. By chance, Leila, I was at the game the night before...

INSKEEP: ...In Denver. The Rockies won, and then the Angels came back in the next game - started early in the game, 13 runs in the third inning and then added eight more in the fourth.

SHAIKIN: The combination of 21 runs in back-to-back innings - it was the first time any Major League team had put up so many runs since 1894. So what we're saying is, in the entirety of the 20th century, nobody did that.

FADEL: Well, let's not make this all about the Angels. Colorado set a record too - not a record they want, probably.

FADEL: It was the worst defeat in the history of the Rockies franchise. That said, a win is a win is a win.

SHAIKIN: The Angels do not get to hoard any runs and carry them over to the next day to make it a little more palatable. Whether you win 2 to 1 or 25 to 1, you get one win.

INSKEEP: And that's the beauty of the long regular season in baseball. On Sunday, the teams played again, and the Rockies answered back, beating the Angels by a single run for three.

