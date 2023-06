Congrats to Daisy Almaraz one of the winners of the national handwriting contest The seventh grader beat out 80,000 entries with her cursive rendition of "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog." She won the Virginia state title last year. She says not rushing is the key.

National Congrats to Daisy Almaraz one of the winners of the national handwriting contest Congrats to Daisy Almaraz one of the winners of the national handwriting contest Listen · 0:27 0:27 The seventh grader beat out 80,000 entries with her cursive rendition of "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog." She won the Virginia state title last year. She says not rushing is the key. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor