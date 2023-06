Thank God For Coney Island : StoryCorps In 1920, a father made a split-second decision to save his newborn's life by taking her to an incubator exhibit at Coney Island. We meet her in this episode, and she shares how a sideshow attraction saved her life, and thousands of others, when hospitals couldn't, ultimately changing the course of American medicine.

