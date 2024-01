Playwright Jeremy O. Harris : Fresh Air The award-winning playwright of Slave Play helped bring Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window to Broadway. "This play is telling us, in every scene, that no matter how much capitalism corrupts the world of our politics, we cannot lose our ideals," Harris says. "We cannot stop fighting."



Maureen Corrigan reviews two roadtrip novels: Richard Ford's Be Mine and Lorrie Moore's I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home.

