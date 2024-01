How To Support Trans Kids In School : Fresh Air Aidan Key explains why U.S. schools are seeing an increase in transgender students and how educators can respond to anti-LGBTQ curriculum measures. His book is Trans Children in Today's Schools.



TV critic David Bianculli shares his concern about the future of Turner Classic Movies.

Fresh Air How To Support Trans Kids In School How To Support Trans Kids In School Listen · 45:13 45:13 Aidan Key explains why U.S. schools are seeing an increase in transgender students and how educators can respond to anti-LGBTQ curriculum measures. His book is Trans Children in Today's Schools.



TV critic David Bianculli shares his concern about the future of Turner Classic Movies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor