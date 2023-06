Parini Shroff's laugh-out-loud debut novel explores caste, domestic abuse and murder NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with author Parini Shroff about her debut novel The Bandit Queens, a story about a woman in an Indian village with a dangerous reputation.

Author Interviews Parini Shroff's laugh-out-loud debut novel explores caste, domestic abuse and murder Parini Shroff's laugh-out-loud debut novel explores caste, domestic abuse and murder Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with author Parini Shroff about her debut novel The Bandit Queens, a story about a woman in an Indian village with a dangerous reputation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor