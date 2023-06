How Florida came to be so politically important Florida finds itself in the headlines of political stories often — recently at the center of the indictment of former President Trump. But how did the Sunshine State end up so politically important?

Politics How Florida came to be so politically important How Florida came to be so politically important Audio will be available later today. Florida finds itself in the headlines of political stories often — recently at the center of the indictment of former President Trump. But how did the Sunshine State end up so politically important? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor