Ann-Margret

Enlarge this image Amy Sussman/Getty Images Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ann-Margret is your classic triple threat: she can sing, she can dance and she can act. Oh yeah, and you can't forget the fact that she's legendarily beautiful.

But perhaps what's most remarkable about Ann-Margret is the fact that she's been a star for 60 years.

The Hollywood legend started singing when she was around 8 years old. She'd perform at birthday parties and family get-togethers. And at 16, she got her first paid gig with a band that toured around the Midwest.

Then came her big break.

Ann-Margret was discovered by George Burns when she was still a teenager. He put her in his Vegas act. That got her a record deal. Then a movie deal. And the rest is history.

She's since appeared in over 50 films and released over a dozen albums. She's worked with superstars like Elvis Presley, Dick Van Dyke and Queen Latifah.

And the accolades continue. She's won five Golden Globe awards, a screen actors guild award and six Emmys!

This year, Ann Margret turned 82. And even at this stage in her life, she still finds joy in singing and getting herself moving.

Back in April, she released a new album called Born To Be Wild. It's her first project in over a decade.

The album is a collection of brand new recordings of some of Ann-Margret's favorite rock n' roll songs. Classic tracks like "Earth Angel'' and "Son of a Preacher Man'' that feature vocals from her friends: Mickey Gilley, Aerosmith's Joe Perry and many more.

On Bullseye, we stopped by Ann-Margret's beautiful home to chat about her album Born To Be Wild. We also get into a very vulnerable moment in her life: the loss of her husband Robert Smith and their 50 years of marriage.

You can stream Ann-Margret's album "Born To Be Wild" here.